Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Oct 25
October 25, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Oct 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

PARLIAMENT SESSION

The parliament will continue its October session, 0700 GMT. Prime Minister Robert Fico and ministers will answer deputies’ queries during a regular ‘question hour’, 1200 GMT.

======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================

TALKS WITH EPH ON SPP TO CONTINUE

The Slovak government will continue talks with Czech energy holding EPH on acquiring a 49 percent stake in Slovak gas utility SPP, currently held by EDF Suez and E.On Ruhrgas. The government is expected to finalise details by the end of November.

Sme, page 1

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
