Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Oct 29

BRATISLAVA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

PARLIAMENT SESSION

The parliament will continue its October session, 0700 GMT.

GOVT MEETING

The Slovak and Czech governments will hold a join meeting in Czech town of Uherske Hradiste and Slovak town of Trencin to debate several bilateral issues.

MAGNETI MARELLI EYES EXPANSION IN SLOVAKIA

Italian car-parts maker Magneti Marelli plans to invest further 60 million euros and create new 617 jobs at its assembly plant in eastern Slovakia to expand production and add new high-tech products to portfolio.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

UNICREDIT SLOVAKIA BECOMES CZECH UNIT

Italy’s Unicredit will transform its Slovak unit into a branch of its Czech unit, moving Slovak top-management into the neighbouring Czech republic in what the bank says its boost of operations’ effectiveness.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 17

