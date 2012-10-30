FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Oct 30
October 30, 2012 / 7:30 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Oct 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

PARLIAMENT SESSION

The parliament will continue its October session, 0700 GMT. Deputies are expected to debate legislation allowing registered partnerships for the gay community.

======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================

NO GAS HIKE

The general assembly of Slovak gas utility SPP vetoed the board’s proposal to seek 18-25 percent hike in 2013 gas prices for households. GDF Suez and E.On Ruhrgas, controlling the board via a joint 49 percent stake, aim to sell its stake to Czech energy holding EPH.

Sme, page 8

ECONOMIC SENTIMENT WORST SINCE JAN 2010

Slovakia’s economic sentiment continued to worsen in October, on worries related to the ongoing euro zone crisis, falling by 1.6 points to 86.1 to hit its weakest level since January 2010.

Sme, page 8

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

