Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Oct 31

PARLIAMENT SESSION

The parliament will continue its October session, 0700 GMT. Deputies are expected to debate legislation allowing registered partnerships for the gay community.

GOVT MEETING

The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, 0800 GMT. Ministers are expected to debate creation of a single state-run health insurer.

C/A BALANCE

The central bank will publish preliminary August and revised July current account balance data, 0800 GMT. The bank said on Tuesday the balance swung into a deficit, following a preliminary 207 million euro surplus in July.

U.S. STEEL PROFIT DOUBLES, EXPECTS WEAK 4TH-QTR

U.S. Steel Corp’s X.N third-quarter profit handily beat analysts’ estimates, but the company warned that its current-quarter results would be affected by the global slowdown.

EAST EUROPEAN DOCTORS PLAN JOINT PROTEST IN NOVEMBER

Doctors in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic will hold a symbolic work stoppage next month in protest against low pay and reforms they say are undermining health care by shifting too much power to insurers.

C.BANK SAYS C/A SWUNG INTO DEFICIT IN AUG

Slovakia’s current account SKCURA=ECI swung into a deficit in August after a preliminary surplus of 207 million euros ($267.13 million) in July, the central bank said on Tuesday.

EBRD ON SLOVAK GROWTH

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) saw Slovak economy rising by 2.7 percent this year, a touch above previous 2.6 percent estimate from July. It expected the euro zone country to slow its expansion to 2.3 percent in 2013.

Sme, page 10

HIGHER TAX COULD HIT INVESTMENTS - EBRD

The Slovak government’s decision to raise tax burden for businesses and high-earners, part of the austerity package, could backfire and harm Slovakia’s attractiveness in eyes of investors, the EBRD said.

STRIKE ALERT

Slovakia’s judicial workers demand a 10 percent hike in salaries to offset inflation impacts of the past three years, the unions said, adding they consider a strike in case there’s no agreement with the government,

Hospodarske Noviny

