Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Nov 5

BRATISLAVA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.
Slovak debt agency Ardal said on Friday it would sell 50 million euros worth of a 4-year variable coupon paper SK4120008202=R in an auction on Nov 12.
The Slovak year-to-date central government budget deficit widened in October to 2.466 billion euros ($3.19 billion), above the year-earlier gap of 2.341 billion, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
A special one-off bank levy, extended tax on banks deposits and a levy on selected companies with business in regulated segments have started to help narrow the state budget and keep the government’s austerity plan on track.
