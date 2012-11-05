FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Nov 5
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 7:05 AM / in 5 years

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Nov 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

SLOVAKIA TO SELL 50 MLN EUR OF 4-YR BOND ON NOV 12

Slovak debt agency Ardal said on Friday it would sell 50 million euros worth of a 4-year variable coupon paper SK4120008202=R in an auction on Nov 12.

SLOVAK YEAR-TO-DATE BUDGET DEFICIT WIDENS IN OCT

The Slovak year-to-date central government budget deficit widened in October to 2.466 billion euros ($3.19 billion), above the year-earlier gap of 2.341 billion, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================

SPECIAL LEVIES HELP TO NARROW BUDGET GAP

A special one-off bank levy, extended tax on banks deposits and a levy on selected companies with business in regulated segments have started to help narrow the state budget and keep the government’s austerity plan on track.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 4

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.