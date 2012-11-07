Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Nov 7

BRATISLAVA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

PARLIAMENT SESSION

The parliament will continue its October session, 0800 GMT.

GOVT MEETING

The government will hold its regular weekly meeting, 0900 GMT.

PARLIAMENT REJECTS GAY PARTNERSHIP LAW

Slovakia’s parliament rejected on Tuesday an opposition proposal to recognise homosexual partnerships in the strongly Catholic country, where coming out as gay remains relatively rare.

SLOVAKIA AWARDS WORKING MANDATE FOR PLANNED EURO BOND

Slovakia has appointed Erste, SG CIB and UniCredit to work on a euro-denominated bond deal, as the eurozone country looks to pre-fund for 2013, market sources said.

======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================

FINMIN REVISES 2012 DEFICIT SLIGHTLY UP

The finance ministry expects this year’s fiscal deficit at 4.69 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), a touch above 4.64 percent projected in the state budget, due to worse tax collection and higher pay of doctors.

Sme, page 11

THOUSANDS OF JOBS AT RISK

Some 100,000 jobs could be at risk next year, threatened by impacts of changes to the labour code, made by the centre-left government, aimed to boost unions, workers powers and dent the market’s flexibility, the employers association said.

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.