Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Nov 9
#Market News
November 9, 2012 / 7:40 AM / in 5 years

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Nov 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.

SEPTEMBER FOREIGN TRADE DATA

The Statistics Office will publish September foreing trade balance data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected a 242.9 million euro surplus.

SEPTEMBER INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT DATA

The Statistics Office will publish September industrial output data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected 13.1 percent rise, following a 17.0 percent increase in August.

KIA‘S SLOVAK PRODUCTION AT RECORD LEVELS, BEATS 2011 VOLUME

South Korean carmaker Kia Motors Corp 000270.KS said output in Slovakia had surpassed 253,000 vehicles already this year, outstripping last year’s total thanks to European demand for its compact cars and SUVs.

EBRD/EIB/WORLD BANK LAUNCH 30 BLN EURO PLAN TO AID CEE

Three multilateral organisations on Thursday announced a 30 billion euro joint action plan to support economic recovery and growth in crisis-hit central and south-eastern Europe.

