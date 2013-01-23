FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Jan 23
#Market News
January 23, 2013 / 7:40 AM / in 5 years

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Jan 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Jan 23 (Reuters) -     Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.
    
    GOVERNMENT MEETING
    The government will hold its weekly meeting, no major
economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT.
    
    SLOVAKIA STILL IN TALKS WITH U.S. STEEL OVER MILL
    Slovakia remains keen for U.S. Steel Corp X.N to keep
ownership of its steel mill, the largest private employer in the
euro zone country.
    
    
    EU STATES GET BLESSING FOR FINANCIAL TRADING TAX
    Eleven euro zone countries won approval on Tuesday for a tax
on financial transactions aimed at shifting more responsibility
for the region's crisis onto banks despite fears it could drive
business out of Europe.
    
    
    SMALLEST HOUSE IN BRUSSELS UP FOR AUCTION
    Cosy might be the best word to describe the smallest house
in Brussels, which is about to go up for auction.
    
                                                           
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com

