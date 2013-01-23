Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Jan 23

BRATISLAVA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. GOVERNMENT MEETING The government will hold its weekly meeting, no major economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT. SLOVAKIA STILL IN TALKS WITH U.S. STEEL OVER MILL Slovakia remains keen for U.S. Steel Corp X.N to keep ownership of its steel mill, the largest private employer in the euro zone country. EU STATES GET BLESSING FOR FINANCIAL TRADING TAX Eleven euro zone countries won approval on Tuesday for a tax on financial transactions aimed at shifting more responsibility for the region's crisis onto banks despite fears it could drive business out of Europe. SMALLEST HOUSE IN BRUSSELS UP FOR AUCTION Cosy might be the best word to describe the smallest house in Brussels, which is about to go up for auction. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com