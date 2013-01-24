FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Jan 24
January 24, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Jan 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Jan 24 (Reuters) -     Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
    
    OLYMPICS BID
    Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet officials from the
northern Slovak regions to debate a possible bid to host 2022
winter Olympics games, 1030 GMT.
    
    FINMIN IN GERMANY
    Finance Minister Peter Kazimir will meet his German
counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin to debate current euro
zone issues.
    
    LARGE BANKS SEEN DODGING EU FINANCIAL TAX BULLET
    A financial trading tax (FTT) planned by a group of euro
zone nations could leave major banks, its main target,
relatively unscathed while less nimble smaller trading houses,
pension funds and asset managers bear the brunt.
    
    
    EPH LAUNCHES SYNDICATION FOR SPP BUYOUT, BANKS JOIN
    Czech energy company Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH)
has launched syndication of the 1.3 billion euro term loan that
is part of a 1.5 billion euro financing backing its acquisition
of a 49 percent stake in Slovak gas utility Slovensky
Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP), banking sources said.
    
                                                               
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
