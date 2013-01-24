Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Jan 24

BRATISLAVA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. OLYMPICS BID Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet officials from the northern Slovak regions to debate a possible bid to host 2022 winter Olympics games, 1030 GMT. FINMIN IN GERMANY Finance Minister Peter Kazimir will meet his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin to debate current euro zone issues. LARGE BANKS SEEN DODGING EU FINANCIAL TAX BULLET A financial trading tax (FTT) planned by a group of euro zone nations could leave major banks, its main target, relatively unscathed while less nimble smaller trading houses, pension funds and asset managers bear the brunt. EPH LAUNCHES SYNDICATION FOR SPP BUYOUT, BANKS JOIN Czech energy company Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) has launched syndication of the 1.3 billion euro term loan that is part of a 1.5 billion euro financing backing its acquisition of a 49 percent stake in Slovak gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP), banking sources said. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ TURKEY'S PM VISIT Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will visit Slovakia in the beginning of February. Sme, page 4 DEBT ON RISE Slovak debt rose to 51.2 percent of the gross domestic product in the third quarter of the last year, the Eurostat data showed, and the finance ministry will now brief the parliament on reasons. Slovaks have a constitutional law on the debt brake with semi-automatic triggers initiated when the debt breaches the 51 percent.Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com