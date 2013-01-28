Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Jan 28

BRATISLAVA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ FINMIN ON BUDGET TRENDS Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said he was ready to introduce caps on government spending in case an updated outlook for the economy, due in spring, will show deterioration in growth and tax collection. Slovaks pledged to cut the deficit to 2.94 percent of the GDP this year. Sme, page 8 U.S. STEEL KOSICE Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky said there is still no feedback from U.S. Steel to the government's proposals designed to prevent the company from selling its Slovak unit. Malatinsky, however, said he has information suggesting the steelmaker plans to focus on production at home and sell non-U.S. assets.Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com