Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Jan 29

BRATISLAVA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. PARLIAMENT SESSION The parliament will start its monthly session, 1200 GMT. C/A BALANCE The central bank will comment on preliminary November current account balance data PEUGEOT HALTS SLOVAK OUTPUT ON WEAK DEMAND France's carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen PEUP.PA halted production in Slovakia for the day on Monday and will add another four stoppage days next month in response to weak demand across Europe, the Slovak unit said. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ SECOND PILLAR 45,800 Slovaks quit the private pension pillar and returned fully into the state-run system, since last September. The government has opened the system expecting tens of thousands of Slovaks to leave the second pillar and with the returned funds help the government to plug the deficit. Sme, page 8