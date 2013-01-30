FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Jan 30
January 30, 2013 / 6:55 AM / in 5 years

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Jan 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Jan 30 (Reuters) -    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.
    
    GOVT MEETING
    The government will hold its weekly meeting, no major
economic items on agenda, 0900 GMT.
    
    FINMIN ECON OUTLOOK
    The finance ministry will publish its updated economic
growth and inflation forecasts.
    
    CURRENT ACCOUNT
    The central bank will publish preliminary November and
revised October current account balance data, 0900 GMT.
    
    CBANK CUTS 2013/14 GROWTH OUTLOOK ON WEAKER DEMAND
    Euro zone member Slovakia's economy will expand slower than
originally expected this and next year due to weaker foreign
demand and worsening trends in the domestic economy, the central
bank said on Tuesday.
    
    
                                                                
                        
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
