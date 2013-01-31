FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Jan 31
#Market News
January 31, 2013 / 8:05 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Jan 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Jan 31 (Reuters) -    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
    
    PARLIAMENT SESSION, QUESTION HOUR
    The parliament will continue its monthly session. Prime
Minister Robert Fico and minister will answer deputies' queries
during a regular 'question hour'.
    
    WEAK FOREIGN DEMAND DENTING SLOVAK GROWTH
    Slovakia will grow less than previously expected in 2013 as
waning foreign demand will no longer be offset by new production
capacities in the country's car industry, the finance ministry
said on Wednesday.
    
    
    
    CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS NARROWS IN NOVEMBER 
    Slovakia's current account surplus shrank to
107 million euros ($144.21 million) in November, following a
revised 326 million euro surplus in October, the central bank
said on Wednesday.
    
                                                                
                               
    MOCHOVCE
    Costs of the completion of two new blocs at Slovak nuclear
power plant Mochovce, build by Slovenske Elektrarne managed by
Italy's utility Enel, will rise to 3.7 billion euros
from planned 2.8 billion euros and the project finish will be
delayed into 2015 compared with the original plan of 2013, the
economy ministry said.
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com

