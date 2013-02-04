FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 4
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2013 / 7:45 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Feb 4 (Reuters) -    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
    
    STATE BUDGET SHOWS 62.5 MLN DEFICIT IN JANUARY
    The Slovak central state budget showed a deficit of 62.5
million euros in January, compared with a 97.9 million euro
surplus in the same period of 2012, the finance ministry said on
its website on Friday.
    
    
    WELCOME GIFT FOR DARTY CEO COULD ANNOY INVESTORS
    Europe's No. 3 electrical goods retailer, Darty DRTY.L,
named a new CEO on Friday and gave him 500,000 pounds ($792,700)
in shares as a welcome gift, a move that could irritate
investors who rebelled against the firm's executive pay last
year.
    
                                                                
                                               
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== 
Real-time economic data releases................... 
Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
Overview of economic data and forecasts........ 
============================================================
    
    PM'S EYES GROWTH PACKAGE
    Prime Minister Robert Fico said his government will focus on
growth stimulus this year, following 2012 fiscal consolidation
packages, in order to crack down on high jobless rate. Fico
didn't specify on measures.
    Sme, page 8
                    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
                                       
    For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: 
Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX50 
    Other related news: 
Slovak equities   E.Europe equities    
Slovak money      Czech debt           
Slovak Indicators   Emerging forex   
Eastern European    All emerging markets 
Hot stocks          Stock markets        
Market debt news    Forex news           
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets     
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch    
    
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.