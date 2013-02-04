Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 4

BRATISLAVA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. STATE BUDGET SHOWS 62.5 MLN DEFICIT IN JANUARY The Slovak central state budget showed a deficit of 62.5 million euros in January, compared with a 97.9 million euro surplus in the same period of 2012, the finance ministry said on its website on Friday. WELCOME GIFT FOR DARTY CEO COULD ANNOY INVESTORS Europe's No. 3 electrical goods retailer, Darty DRTY.L, named a new CEO on Friday and gave him 500,000 pounds ($792,700) in shares as a welcome gift, a move that could irritate investors who rebelled against the firm's executive pay last year. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ PM'S EYES GROWTH PACKAGE Prime Minister Robert Fico said his government will focus on growth stimulus this year, following 2012 fiscal consolidation packages, in order to crack down on high jobless rate. Fico didn't specify on measures. Sme, page 8 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com