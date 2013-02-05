FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 5
February 5, 2013 / 7:30 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Feb 5 (Reuters) -    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
       
    PM ON EU SUMMIT
    Prime Minister Robert Fico will brief the parliament's
Committee for European Affairs on agenda and Slovak positions
ahead of the European Union summit on Feb 7.-8., 1100 GMT.
    
    PARLIAMENT SESSION
    The parliament will continue its monthly session, no major
economic items on agenda on Tuesday, 0800 GMT.
    
    TURKEY'S PM ERDOGAN VISIT
    Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will start a two-day
visit to Slovakia.
    
    SLOVAKIA TO AUCTION 3-YR AND 4-YR BONDS ON FEB. 18 -AGENCY
    Slovakia will hold an auction on Feb. 18 of floating rate
bonds due in November 2016 and 4.625 percent
coupon state bonds due in January 2017, the state
debt agency said on Tuesday.
    
                                                                
                                                           
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== 
Real-time economic data releases................... 
Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
Overview of economic data and forecasts........ 
============================================================
    
    VW COULD ADD BENTLEY TO SLOVAK PRODUCTION
    Germany's carmaker Volkswagen could add new SUV
model of its luxury brand Bentley to its Slovak production,
which is strongly focused on SUV models. Slovak unit declined to
comment on German media reports.
    Sme, page 9
                           
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
                                       
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com

