Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 6

BRATISLAVA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. TURKEY'S PM ERDOGAN VISIT Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan visits Slovakia, joint news conference with Slovak counterpart scheduled for 1145 GMT. GOVT MEETING The government will hold a weekly meeting, no major economic items on agenda, 0800 GMT. SLOVAKIA TO AUCTION 3-YR AND 4-YR BONDS ON FEB. 18 -AGENCY Slovakia will hold an auction on Feb. 18 of floating rate bonds due in November 2016 and 4.625 percent coupon state bonds due in January 2017, the state debt agency said on Tuesday. FRANCE'S HOLLANDE CALLS FOR STABLE EURO POLICY French President Francois Hollande urged the euro zone on Tuesday to set a mid-term target for its currency's exchange rate and to forge a jobs policy to fight voter disillusionment. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ WEAK RETAIL SALES Slovakia's retail sales prices dropped by 4 percent on the year in December as high jobless rate, standing at 8-year highs, prevented improvement even during Christmas period, analysts said. Analysts saw no gradual improvement in months to come. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com