Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 7

BRATISLAVA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. PARLIAMENT SESSION The parliament will continue its session, ministers will answer deputies' queries during a regular 'question hour' 1300 GMT. TANAP CONSTRUCTION COULD BEGIN THIS YEAR - TURKISH PM Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that construction of the Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline project (TANAP), which will carry Azeri gas to Turkey and other markets in Europe, could begin this year. EU PLANS 'LOST GENERATION' FUND TO FIGHT YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT European Union leaders are expected to set aside more than 5 billion euros from the EU budget to tackle the bloc's soaring and costly youth unemployment when they meet for a summit in Brussels on Thursday. ACHMEA ARBITRAGE AGAINST SLOVAKIA OVER HEALTH INSURER Dutch insurer Achmea, majority shareholder in Slovakia's private health insurer Union, turned to international arbitration court over a possible plan by the Slovak government to buy or nationalise private health insurer and create a single state-run one. Sme, page 1 BRATISLAVA AIRPORT LOSES PASSENGERS Bratislava airport reported a 11 percent drop on the year for 2012 in number of serviced passengers to 1.4 million euros, with Ryanair remaining the dominant air liner. Hospodarske Noviny, page 10