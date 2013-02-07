FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 7
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Feb 7 (Reuters) -    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
       
    PARLIAMENT SESSION
    The parliament will continue its session, ministers will
answer deputies' queries during a regular 'question hour' 1300
GMT.
    
    TANAP CONSTRUCTION COULD BEGIN THIS YEAR - TURKISH PM
    Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday
that construction of the Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline
project (TANAP), which will carry Azeri gas to Turkey and other
markets in Europe, could begin this year.
    
    
    EU PLANS 'LOST GENERATION' FUND TO FIGHT YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT
    European Union leaders are expected to set aside more than 5
billion euros from the EU budget to tackle the bloc's soaring
and costly youth unemployment when they meet for a summit in
Brussels on Thursday.
    
                                                                
                                                                
          
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== 
Real-time economic data releases................... 
Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
Overview of economic data and forecasts........ 
============================================================
    
    ACHMEA ARBITRAGE AGAINST SLOVAKIA OVER HEALTH INSURER
    Dutch insurer Achmea, majority shareholder in
Slovakia's private health insurer Union, turned to international
arbitration court over a possible plan by the Slovak government
to buy or nationalise private health insurer and create a single
state-run one.
    Sme, page 1
    
    BRATISLAVA AIRPORT LOSES PASSENGERS
    Bratislava airport reported a 11 percent drop on the year
for 2012 in number of serviced passengers to 1.4 million euros,
with Ryanair remaining the dominant air liner.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 10
                                   
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
                                       
    For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: 
Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX50 
    Other related news: 
Slovak equities   E.Europe equities    
Slovak money      Czech debt           
Slovak Indicators   Emerging forex   
Eastern European    All emerging markets 
Hot stocks          Stock markets        
Market debt news    Forex news           
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets     
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch    
    
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.