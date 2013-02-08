Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 8

BRATISLAVA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION The statistics office will publish December industrial output data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected deceleration of the expansion to 3.6 percent from a 5.2 percent rise in the previous month. FOREIGN TRADE The statistics office will publish December foreign trade balance data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected trade surplus to narrow to 30.5 million euros from 294.2 million euro surplus in November. ADJUSTED TAX OUTLOOK Finance Minister Peter Kazimir will present the ministry's updated tax revenue outlook, 1200 GMT, after it cut growth outlook for this year to 1.2 percent from 2.1 percent last week. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ CARTEL AGREEMENT The European Court of Justice ruled that 2007 joint decision by Slovak banks Slovenska Sporitelna, CSOB and VUB to close accounts of financial-services provider Akcenta CZ was a cartel agreement and the banks will have to pay a total fine worth 10 million euros. The can challenge the ruling at the highest court. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 HEAVY SNOW Several parts of the eastern and central Slovakia were temporarily cut off following hours of heavy snowing, leaving thousands households without electricity for hours. Sme, page 4 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com