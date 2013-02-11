FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 11
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2013 / 7:15 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Feb 11 (Reuters) -    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
    
    GOVT MEETING
    The government will hold a meeting to debate legislation
aimed to speed up public procurement, 0900 GMT.
    
    SLOVAKIA CUTS REVENUE OUTLOOK, FACED WITH WORSE ECONOMIC
TRENDS
    Slowing growth forced the Slovak finance ministry on Friday
to cut its budget revenue outlook for the second time in just
four months, making it harder for the government to deliver on
austerity goals.
    
    
    CAR PRODUCTION PROMPTS SLOVAK INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT DECLINE
    Slowing car production in Slovakia prompted a fall in
industrial production for the first time in three years in
December, painting a bleak picture of the euro zone country's
performance in the last quarter of 2012.
    
                                                                
                                                                
                             
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== 
Real-time economic data releases................... 
Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
Overview of economic data and forecasts........ 
============================================================
                                       
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
                                       
    For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: 
Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX50 
    Other related news: 
Slovak equities   E.Europe equities    
Slovak money      Czech debt           
Slovak Indicators   Emerging forex   
Eastern European    All emerging markets 
Hot stocks          Stock markets        
Market debt news    Forex news           
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets     
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch    
    
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.