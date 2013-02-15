Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 15

BRATISLAVA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. ECONOMY GROWS IN Q4, BEATING EXPECTATIONS Slovakia's economy rose 0.2 percent in the final quarter of 2012 versus the previous three months, beating expectations of a drop triggered by poor demand from its key euro zone export markets, data showed on Thursday. HUNGARIAN, CZECH ECONOMIES SHRANK THROUGHOUT 2012 Weak exports and poor demand in home markets pushed the Czech and Hungarian economies deeper into recession at the end of 2012 with little sign yet of a return to growth. EURO ZONE ECONOMY FALLS DEEPER THAN EXPECTED INTO RECESSION The euro zone slipped deeper than expected into recession in the last three months of 2012 after its largest economies, Germany and France, shrank at the end of a wretched year for the region. COAL FUTURES AMONG NEW EEX ENERGY CLEARING PRODUCTS The European Energy Exchange (EEX) DB1Gn.DE will include European coal futures within new clearing offers to be launched later this month as the bourse widens its reach across continental European energy commodities. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ JASLOVSKE BOHUNICE EXPANSION Slovakia wants to expand Jaslovske Bohunice nuclear power plant despite exit of Czech power firm CEZ from the joint project, Prime Minister Robert Fico said adding talks with possible investors were ongoing and results should come by April. Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom will take a look at possibly buying a stake in the project from Czech power firm CEZ, CEZ said in January.Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com