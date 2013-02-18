Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 18

BRATISLAVA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. BOND AUCTIONS The Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will auction floating-rate state bonds due Nov. 2016 and 4.625 percent coupon state bonds due in Jan. 2017, after 1000 GMT. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com