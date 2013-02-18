FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 18
#Market News
February 18, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on Feb 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Feb 18 (Reuters) -    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
    
    BOND AUCTIONS
    The Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will
auction floating-rate state bonds due Nov. 2016 and 4.625
percent coupon state bonds due in Jan. 2017, after 1000 GMT.
    
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com

