Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 1
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
#Market News
March 1, 2013 / 7:25 AM / in 5 years

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, March 1 (Reuters) -    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.
    
    STATE BUDGET
    The finance ministry will publish central state budget data
for January to February period.
    
    JAN EU INFLATION FALLS TO 2-YR LOW, MEETS FCAST
    Slovak consumer prices rose in line with expectations by 0.7
percent on the month in January, putting the annual inflation
rate according to EU methodology at 2.5 percent, the lowest
since December 2010.
    
    
    SLOVAKIA LINES UP DEAL TO SELL 27 MLN CO2 UNITS TO SPAIN
    Slovakia expects to sell 27 million Assigned Amount Units
(AAUs) to Spain next month, the Slovak environment ministry said
Thursday, a deal that would end a 13-month negotiation amid
rock-bottom prices for the emission rights.
    
            
    KIA SLOVAKIA PROFIT DOUBLES
    The Slovak unit of the South Korean carmaker Kia Motors
Corp. said net profit doubled to 155 million euros
in 2012, with revenue reaching 3.9 billion euros. Kia's
production in Slovakia rose to record 292,050 cars last year.
    Sme, page 6
    
    SLOVAK TELEKOM PROFIT DOWN 44 PCT ON LEVY, REGULATION
    Slovak Telekom, unit of Deutsche Telekom,
reported a 44 percent drop in net profit to 62 million euros in
2012 from 111.9 million in 2011. The telecommunication services
provider blamed new wave of regulation, higher taxes, special
sector levies as key reasons.Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
                                       
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
