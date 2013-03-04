Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 4

BRATISLAVA, March 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. BUDGET DEFICIT NARROWS IN JAN-FEB The Slovak central government budget deficit narrowed to 713 million euros ($932.14 million) in the first two months of 2013, below the 846 million euro gap in the same period of 2012, the finance ministry said on Friday. ======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================ SLOVAKS FIND HORSEMEAT LABELED BEEF Slovak food and veterinary chamber said almost 16,000 kilos of horsemeat labeled beef was imported to Slovakia. The agriculture minister said officials were investigating a company responsible, adding the government was also looking products of the Hungarian distributor of food brand Nowaco. Sme, page 7 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX50 Other related news: Slovak equities E.Europe equities Slovak money Czech debt Slovak Indicators Emerging forex Eastern European All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402 E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com