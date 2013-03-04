FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 4
#Market News
March 4, 2013

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, March 4 (Reuters) -    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
    
    BUDGET DEFICIT NARROWS IN JAN-FEB
    The Slovak central government budget deficit narrowed to 713
million euros ($932.14 million) in the first two months of 2013,
below the 846 million euro gap in the same period of 2012, the
finance ministry said on Friday.
    
                    
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com

