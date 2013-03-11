FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 11
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, March 11 (Reuters) -    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
    
    INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT
    The statistics office will publish January and revised
December industrial output data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected a
5.3 percent decline, compared with 4.4 percent drop seen in
December.
    
    FOREIGN TRADE
    The statistics office will publish preliminary January
foreign trade balance data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected a 269.3
million euros surplus, following a 130.9 million euro surplus in
December.
                            
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== 
Real-time economic data releases................... 
Previous stories on Slovak data............ 
Overview of economic data and forecasts........ 
============================================================
    
    ERSTE SLOVAK UNIT TO CUT STUFF, COSTS
    Slovenska Sporitelna, unit of Austrian Erste Group
, said will cut stuff and cost to contribute to the
group's plan to cut costs in face of growing competition and
weak state of the economy, and lay off an undisclosed number of
employees.
    Sme, page 7
    
    GOVT FLIRTS WITH SALE OF SLOVAK TELEKOM STAKE
    The government of Robert Fico could revive the idea, raised
by the previous centre-right cabinet, to sell its minority 49
percent stake in Slovak Telekom, managed by Deutsche Telekom
. Deutsche Telekom has a buy-option.
    The economy ministry, drafting an analysis of a possible
sale, declined to comment.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
                                                                
                              
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
                                       
    For real-time index quotes, double click in brackets: 
Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX50 
    Other related news: 
Slovak equities   E.Europe equities    
Slovak money      Czech debt           
Slovak Indicators   Emerging forex   
Eastern European    All emerging markets 
Hot stocks          Stock markets        
Market debt news    Forex news           
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets     
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch    
    
    News editor of the day: Martin Santa on +421 2 5341 8402
    E-mail: martin.santa@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.