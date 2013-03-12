Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 12

BRATISLAVA, March 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

PM MEETS FINMIN OVER FISCAL CONSOLIDATION

Prime Minister will meet with Finance Minister Peter Kazimir to talk about pace of fiscal consolidation, state of public finances, news conference expected around 0900 GMT.

PRESIDENT IMPEACHMENT

The parliament will reconvene to continue a session initiated by the opposition seeking an impeachment of President Ivan Gasparovic over an alleged violation of the constitution. The opposition parties, however, lack enough votes to succeed, 1200 GMT.

CARS PRODUCTION HELP SLOVAK OUTPUT RETURN TO GROWTH IN JANUARY

Slovakia’s industrial output unexpectedly returned to growth in January with a 3.4 percent rise year-on-year thanks to rising car production, following a revised 3.0 percent drop in December, data from the statistics office showed on Monday.

JANUARY TRADE SURPLUS WIDENS TO 363.5 MLN EUR Slovakia’s trade balance showed a much bigger-than-expected surplus of 363.5 million euros ($472 million) in January widening from a revised 109.5 million euro surplus in December, the country’s statistics office said on Monday.

FINMIN SEES 60 MLN IN SAVINGS IN ADDITIONAL AUSTERITY

The Slovak government will cut spending by additional 60 million euros ($78.09 million) this year to partly offset expected lower budget revenue suffering from weakening growth, Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said.

Sme, page 7

CAR REGISTRATION DOWN 18 PCT Y/Y IN FEB

Number of new registered cars in Slovakia fell by 18.04 percent on the year to 4,401 vehicles in February. The car industry association cited poor state of economy and negative annual base-effects as key reasons.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 13

