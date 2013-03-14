Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 14

BRATISLAVA, March 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

NEW INDUSTRIAL ORDERS

The statistics office will publish January new industrial orders data, 0800 GMT.

PARLIAMENT SESSION

The parliament will continue its regular monthly session, 0800 GMT.

SLOVAK GOVERNMENT BACKS SLOVAKIA-POLAND JOINT 2022 BID

Slovakia’s government has officially backed a joint bid for the 2022 Winter Olympics with neighbours Poland, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday.

HUNGARY‘S FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS FORINT IS TOO WEAK

Hungary does not want the forint to be as weak as it is now because that increases the foreign debt burden on households, firms and the state, Foreign Minister Janos Martonyi said on Wednesday.

INFLATION DROPS TO FRESH TWO-YEAR LOW IN FEB

Slovak consumer prices were unexpectedly flat on the month in February, cutting the country’s annual inflation rate to 2.2 percent, its lowest level since December 2010, data showed on Wednesday.

======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================

STATE‘S SLOVAK TELEKOM STAKE SALE

The government decided to kick off negotiations about a possible sale of it 49 percent stake in Slovak Telekom, run by Deutsche Telekom through 51 percent stake. Deutsche Telekom holds a buy option.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 6

MOCHOVCE COMPLETION, SLOVENSKE ELEKTRARNE DIVIDENDS

Italy’s utility Enel confirmed that third block at the its Slovak nuclear power plant Mochovce, operated by Enel’s Slovak unit Slovenske Elektrarne, will be completed by the end-2014 and the 4th block a year later.

Enel said it is possible it will start pay dividends from Slovenske Elektrarne (SE) profits in 2016. Enel and Slovak government agreed to use SE profits to finance the Mochovce project.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 6

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.