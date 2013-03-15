Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 15

BRATISLAVA, March 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday.
The statistics office will publish February EU-norm inflation data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected consumer prices to rise by 0.2 percent on the month, keeping the annual inflation rate at 2.5 percent.
New industrial orders in euro zone member Slovakia jumped by 11.2 percent month-on-month on a seasonally adjusted basis in January after a 5.5 decline in December, statistics office data showed on Thursday.
Slovakia holds Swiss roadshow with UBS
Slovakia, rated A2/A/A+, has mandated UBS for a “non-deal related” Swiss roadshow and investor update which took place Thursday 14 March. A new Swiss franc deal may be in the offing, subject to market conditions.
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================
Slovak unit of French carmaker group PSA Peugeot Citroen said it reached an agreement with union over a wage freeze for the coming two years and no lay-offs. PSA employs over 3,000 people at its Slovak assembly plant.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.