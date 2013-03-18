FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 18
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, March 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

BOND AUCTIONS

The Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) will auction state bonds with floating-rate coupon due Nov. 16 and 3.875 percent coupon state bonds due Feb. 2033, after 1000 GMT.

ARDAL expected to sell 100 million euros worth of the three-year bonds and 75 million euros worth of 20-year bonds.

HUNGARY SENDS IN TANKS AS COLD SNAP GRIPS EASTERN EUROPE

Hungary deployed tanks to reach thousands of motorists trapped in heavy snow on Friday in a sudden cold snap and high winds which also struck parts of the Balkans, Slovakia and Poland and have left at least four people dead.

FEB EU INFLATION FALLS TO 2-YR LOW

Slovak consumer prices were flat on the month in February, cutting the annual inflation rate under EU methodology to a two-year low of 2.2 percent, the lowest since December 2010.

======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.