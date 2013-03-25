FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 25
#Market News
March 25, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, March 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

CYPRUS DEAL:

Cyprus clinched a last-ditch deal with international lenders to shut down its second largest bank and inflict heavy losses on uninsured depositors, including wealthy Russians, in return for a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout.

Story:

======================= ECONOMIC DATA ====================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Slovak data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts........ ============================================================

RETAIL SALES: Major supermarket chains in Slovakia including COOP Jednota, German retail group Rewe’s Billa, Lidl and Kafland plan to open new shops across the country despite a negative outlook for retail sales and rising unemployment.

However, Dutch supermarket group Ahold’s Albert and Hypernova supermarket chains will not expand and analyst Lubormir Drahovsky expects that Ahold may sell them to a financial group.

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

