UPDATE 2-Slovak economy keeping strong pace as car output, household spending rise

* Minister forecasts faster growth of 3.6 pct in 2016 * Rising household spending, exports leading * Car sector remains key driver, to add new plant in 2018 * Slow Brexit talks may have weakening impact on econ (Adds Brexit impact, details, FinMin comments) BRATISLAVA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Slovakia will expand faster than previously expected in 2016, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, with rising household spending and increasing exports that should keep the economy among the fastest-growing in the euro zone in the coming years. Propelled by a car sector that is ramping up production and set to add a fourth manufacturing plant in 2018, unemployment has fallen steadily and wages have grown as the economy outpaces most euro zone peers, many still coping with the effects of years of economic crisis. The ministry, in its updated economic outlook, raised its gross domestic product growth forecast to 3.6 percent for 2016, more than twice the euro zone average expected this year and up from a previous estimate of 3.2 percent. Household consumption this year is seen at its fastest pace in eight years, the ministry said. "The record growth of domestic consumption is definitive proof the economic crisis is over. It proves a change in people's minds, they are not afraid to spend, to make financial commitments," Finance Minister Peter Kazimir told a news conference. Unemployment should fall to 9.8 percent this year and could reach new lows in 2017, when the ministry estimates the economy to grow by 3.5 percent. Growth should accelerate to 3.9 percent in 2018 and 4.4 percent in 2019. By then, Jaguar Land Rover will join a list of three other foreign carmakers that have already set up shop in the country of 5.4 million, making it the world's highest per-capita auto producer. Investments by France's Peugeot, Germany's Volkswagen and South Korean Kia are an important addition to growth this year. Slovakia has braced for some impact from Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union, which is an indirect drag on business confidence. The outlook includes a possible 0.2 percentage point impact next year. But the ministry's forecasting unit said perceived slow progress in Brexit talks could be another positive factor. "Economic reality shows that domestic political disagreements and possible delays in negotiations between Britain and the European Commission might postpone the impact of Brexit on our economy, eventually diluting it," Kazimir said. *** The following is a table of the ministry's updated outlook with previous forecasts from June 21 in brackets. INDICATOR 2016 2017 2018 GDP (pct, y/y) 3.6 (3.2) 3.5 (3.7) 3.9 (4.1) AVERAGE HICP (pct, y/y) -0.5(-0.3) 0.9 (1.3) 1.6 (1.8) UNEMPLOYMENT RATE (pct) 9.8 (9.7) 8.5 (8.7) 7.4 (7.5) REAL WAGES (pct, y/y) 3.3 (3.4) 2.6 (3.0) 2.7 (2.7) NOTE. - GDP - real gross domestic product, real terms - AVERAGE HICP - EU-norm inflation - Unemployment rate - Labour Force survey - Wages - annual average wage, real terms (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova and Mirka Krufova; Editing by Jason Hovet and Robin Pomeroy)