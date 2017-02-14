BRATISLAVA Feb 14 Slovakia called out several
international food companies on Tuesday for what it called the
unethical practice of using inferior ingredients in products
intended for Slovakia compared with the food sold in its richer
western neighbours.
Consumer groups have complained that popular brands use
poorer-quality ingredients and less actual food in central and
eastern Europe than are used in Germany and Austria. But they
have had little recourse, since the European Union only requires
that the packaging contain a clear list of all ingredients.
Slovakia's Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday it wanted to
join other countries in lobbying within the EU to stop companies
from offering identical brands and packaging but different lists
of ingredients in "old" and "new" EU members.
"We have a single market, and it's unethical to create two
classes of customers," Agriculture Minister Gabriela Matecna
told a news conference.
Half of 22 products bought in Bratislava, the Slovak
capital, and two Austrian towns across the border, less than 20
km (13 miles) away, differed in taste, looks and composition,
the ministry said, according to laboratory tests by the national
food quality watchdog.
For example, the orange drink sold by German Rewe Group in
Slovakia did not contain any actual orange juice, unlike that
sold in Austria, and had more additives and stabilisers, the
tests showed.
"The argument that consumers in different regions prefer
different tastes won't stand, because Slovak consumers
definitely don't prefer artificial sweeteners and additives or
lower content of meat compared to Austrian products," Matecna
said.
Coca-Cola sold in Slovakia was sweetened by cheaper
glucose-fructose syrup instead of the sugar found in the
Austrian version, the tests cited by the ministry found.
Most of the food companies cited could not immediately be
reached for comment. But Coca Cola Slovakia spokesman Marian
Pavelka said its different sweeteners are "both commonly used in
the food industry across the world, including the country of
(Coca Cola's) origins, the USA."
Various shopping tests done by media in the neighbouring
Czech Republic showed that prices of a number of food items were
also lower in the Czech Republic and Slovakia than prices in
Austria and Germany. Poland usually came out the cheapest.
However, average household net-adjusted disposable income
per capita is $31,667 a year in Austria, almost double
Slovakia's $18,534 a year, OECD data from 2015 shows.
(Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova, editing by Larry King)