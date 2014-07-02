FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovak economy minister resigns in first move of cabinet shake-up
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 2, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 3 years ago

Slovak economy minister resigns in first move of cabinet shake-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 2 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky resigned on Wednesday in the first move of a planned cabinet shake-up as Prime Minister Robert Fico looks at ways to prop up his government’s sagging popularity.

Fico said over the weekend the first changes to his cabinet since taking power in 2012 would happen soon. He also laid out plans for a 250 million euro package to help poorer Slovaks after fiscal tightening of previous years.

“I am comfortable (with leaving). I discussed the situation with the prime minister and this solution is favourable for me,” Malatinsky said.

Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.