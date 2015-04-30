FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Slovakia agrees to buy nine Black Hawk helicopters
April 30, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Slovakia agrees to buy nine Black Hawk helicopters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Sikorsky in final paragraph)

BRATISLAVA, April 30 (Reuters) - Slovakia has agreed to buy nine U.S.-made Black Hawk helicopters for $261 million, to replace its outdated Russian Mi-17 fleet, reducing the NATO country’s dependence on Russian parts and servicing, a spokesman said on Thursday.

“The decision to reduce our dependence on Russia was taken even before the conflict in Ukraine began and considering recent developments it proved to be a good one,” defence ministry spokesman Martin Cambalik said.

Black Hawk helicopters are made by Sikorsky Aircraft Corp, a unit of United Technologies. (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Jan Lopatka and Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
