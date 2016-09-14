FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

July blip dents Slovak industrial orders as factories take early summer break

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Slovakia's industrial activity suffered a blip in July as car factories took an early summer break, highlighting its dependence on a sector that has been a mainstay of a robust economy.

New industrial orders dropped 22.8 percent month-on-month and 21.9 percent annually, statistics office data showed on Wednesday. The factory breaks have tended to come in August in the past.

Slovakia has been one of the European Union's strongest growing economies and analysts said orders and output looked on course to return to growth in coming months.

It is home to plants run by Germany's Volkswagen , France's Peugeot Citroen and South Korea's Kia, which combined to manufacture over 1 million cars last year.

With a population of 5.4 million, Slovakia has the highest per capita output of any car-producing country in the world and is set to add a fourth car plant, run by Jaguar Land Rover, from 2018.

Data on Friday showed Slovak industrial output dropped 14.3 percent year-on-year in July.

The Czech economy has a similar supply chain and output there fell 14 percent in July while orders were down 16 percent.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; editing by John Stonestreet

