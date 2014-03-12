FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak c.bank says sees prices returning to growth by year-end
March 12, 2014

Slovak c.bank says sees prices returning to growth by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 12 (Reuters) - The first-ever annual price drop reported in Slovakia for February was mainly due to a slowdown in food prices but a long-term drop is not expected, the central bank (NBS) said on Thursday.

It said it expected prices will be growing again by the end of this year, which means that a loose definition of deflation as four quarters of year-on-year price decline will probably not be met.

Slovak prices fell 0.1 percent in both month-on-month and year-on-year terms in February, under the euro zone country’s methodology. A harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) will be released on March 17.

The bank said that inflation in 2014 will be below a previous forecast of 0.6 percent, both for headline and HICP inflation. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)

