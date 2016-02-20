FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RKN Global to build 89 million euro plant in Slovakia, employ 1,200
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 20, 2016 / 12:13 PM / 2 years ago

RKN Global to build 89 million euro plant in Slovakia, employ 1,200

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - RKN Global said on Saturday it would invest 89 million euros ($99.04 million) in Slovakia, creating over 1,200 jobs in a new plant making secure IDs and e-cards and screening technologies.

RKN Global, based in Dubai, manufactures a range of security and screening products.

The deal signed by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and RKN Global managing director Marjam Lindsbro on Saturday will provide new jobs in a region where unemployment is nearly 15 percent, above the national average of 10.6 percent.

Fico’s leftist Smer party is well ahead in the polls before a March 5 election and has been keen to show it can cut the jobless rate below 10 percent.

The government, which has sought to add higher value-added investors to go along with the car and electronics plants that fuel Slovakia’s economy, will approve cash and tax incentives of up to 18 million euros at its March 2 session, Fico said. ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova, editing by Ed Osmond)

