Slovaks eye more EU funds for nuclear decommissioning

BRATISLAVA, June 26 (Reuters) - Slovakia needs at least 185 million euros ($231 million) more from the European Union to continue decommissioning two reactors at its Soviet-style nuclear power plant Jaslovske Bohunice, Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

The euro zone country, which shuttered the two units in 2006 and 2008, will have to slow down dismantling the blocks and decontaminating the site unless it gets more EU money, Fico said on Tuesday.

Slovenske Elektrarne, the Slovak unit of Italian group Enel , runs the plant that currently has two other units with a combined 1,010 MW capacity in operation.

“We will demand an increase of the amount to at least 300 million euros,” Fico told a parliamentary committee.

“We will not be able to continue decommissioning in the case it will be only 115 million. At the moment, we cannot afford to spend money decommissioning two reactors we did not want to decommission in the first place.”

Slovakia has been allotted 115 million euros to help to cover costs related to the decommissioning, Fico said.

Foreign minister Miroslav Lajcak said in May total costs of the shutdown would total around 425 million euros. The European Commission agreed last year to provide the package by the end of 2017. ($1 = 0.8013 euro) (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Dan Lalor; Editing by Michael Kahn)