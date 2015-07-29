Peugeot's Slovak unit to boost production by almost a fifth in 2015

BRATISLAVA, July 29 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen’s Slovak unit said on Wednesday it would target production of up to 300,000 cars in 2015, rising from more than 255,000 vehicles last year.

“If the current positive situation in the market lasts, we could get close to the full capacity of the plant of 300,000 units,” spokesman Peter Svec said.

The company made over 165,000 cars between January and June, a 10.5 percent increase from the same period last year.

PSA Peugeot Citroen is one of Slovakia’s main manufacturing companies.