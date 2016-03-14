FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak PM Fico says closer to forming coalition government
March 14, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

Slovak PM Fico says closer to forming coalition government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, March 14 (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he believed he could agree on the priorities of a new governing programme with three other parties by Tuesday after starting coalition talks.

Eight parties won seats in a March 5 election in which Fico’s leftist Smer party garnered the most votes but lost its parliamentary majority, leaving the two-time prime minister with a tough task in forming a coaltion government.

Fico’s odds improved on Sunday when centrist party Siet (Net) and Most-Hid (Bridge) agreed to negotiate with him.

“The result of today’s long and difficult negotiations is a draft of programme priorities ... that would serve as basis for cooperation of the four parties in forming a government,” Fico told journalists on Monday. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Louise Ireland)

