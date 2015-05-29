FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three buyers interested in Sberbank's Slovak unit-SME newspaper
May 29, 2015 / 8:14 AM / 2 years ago

Three buyers interested in Sberbank's Slovak unit-SME newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, May 29 (Reuters) - Investment group Penta, Belgian bank KBC’s CSOB unit and an undisclosed third investor from Slovakia are interested in buying Sberbank’s Slovak unit, daily newspaper SME reported on Friday.

The sale is still not decided. A Sberbank spokeswoman said the bank was reconsidering its strategy in Europe and would consider several scenarios.

The process could take several months, SME wrote.

“It’s not a secret that we are interested in developing a bank portfolio in Slovakia,” Penta spokesman Gabriel Toth said without commenting on Sberbank. Penta already owns Prima banka and Privatbanka in Slovakia.

CSOB spokeswoman Zuzana Eliasova said: “We evaluate every acquisition offer but it does not mean we jump at everything the market has to offer”.

Czech newspaper Lidove Noviny reported in February, citing unnamed sources, that Sberbank was looking at selling its assets in Slovakia and Hungary. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
