Slovak PM Fico: Slovak Telekom stake income could help cut debt
April 27, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak PM Fico: Slovak Telekom stake income could help cut debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 27 (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday part of the income from the sale of a 49 percent stake in Slovak Telekom could be used to cut the government’s debt.

Fico also said the state could turn down an offer for Slovak Telekom shares if the offered price was not satisfactory.

Slovakia launched a public offering of its stake in former monopoly Slovak Telekom last week, looking to raise up to 1 billion euros from the sale.

Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely

