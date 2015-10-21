Slovakia could seek bigger say in utility without stake buy -minister

BRATISLAVA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s bid for more control over utility Slovenske Elektrarne, in which Italy’s Enel is selling its 66 percent, need not involve buying more shares, Economy Minister Vazil Hudak indicated on Wednesday.

The government, which already owns a 34 percent stake, has said it would most likely increase its holding, but Hudak said there were alternatives to that.

“We want to strengthen our position in Slovenske Elektrarne. There are several scenarios by which we can achieve this, whether through a bigger stake or a change in shareholder agreement, which will depend on the outcome of analysis,” Hudak told journalists after a government meeting.

State-owned firm SPP and consulting firm KPMG are preparing an analysis for the government on its potential acquisition of an additional stake.

Enel expects to sell roughly half of its stake in Slovakia’s biggest power generator to Czech private equity company EPH by year end. They entered exclusive talks in August.

It aims to sell the rest of the stake after it completes two 470 megawatt units at a nuclear power plant in Mochovce, work which is expected to be finished in 2017-2018 after a series of delays and cost overruns.

Hudak said he was not happy with the speed of the construction work. “We will push Enel to finish on time,” he said. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; editing by Jason Neely)