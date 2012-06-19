FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia to meet Czech energy firm over SPP stake
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 19, 2012 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

Slovakia to meet Czech energy firm over SPP stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, June 19 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s government and Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) will hold talks over the Czech energy firm’s plan to buy a 49 percent stake in gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP), an economy ministry document showed.

A source close to the deal said talks would cover the issue of management rights.

SPP ships about 14 percent of European Union consumption and is, with annual transmission capacity of 90 billion cubic metres, an important route for gas supplies from Russia’s Gazprom to the West.

Slovakia sold the SPP stake, along with management control, to a consortium - Slovak Gas Holding - comprising France’s GDF Suez and E.ON Ruhrgas for $2.7 billion in 2002. The Slovak government holds the other 51 percent.

The document, to be debated by the government on Wednesday, said a letter from E.ON and GDF Suez had highlighted the potential change in ownership structure of Slovak Gas Holding.

EPH said in May it was close to signing a 1-billion euro ($1.26 billion) loan from 11 domestic banks in a record deal on the local market, and has ambitions to spend around 3 billion euros to expand in the Czech Republic, Germany and Slovakia.

SPP has long-term deals on gas supplies and transit but it may suffer if Russia chooses other supply routes such as the Nord Stream or the planned South Stream pipeline.

$1 = 0.7949 euros Reporting by Martin Santa

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.