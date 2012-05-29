FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovakia proposes special tax on utilities
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
May 29, 2012 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

Slovakia proposes special tax on utilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 29 (Reuters) - The Slovak government will slap a special tax on utilities in regulated sectors to boost the state budget, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday.

Fico said the tax would be applied in 2012 and 2013 to firms in energy, telecoms or postal sectors -- which have heavy foreign ownership -- and be set at 4.2 percent of annual profit, on top of regular corporate tax that will also rise, to 23 percent form 19 percent.

The aim is to raise 100 million euros for the budget, Fico said. He has already proposed to raise a special tax on banking profits.

Fico told a news conference the cabinet would also consider transferring some of pension insurance payments now going to individual savings accounts into the budget. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.