Newcomer wins with incumbents in Slovak 4G auction
January 8, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

Newcomer wins with incumbents in Slovak 4G auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A fourth mobile operator is set to enter the Slovak market after winning frequencies in an auction of radio spectrum for 4G high-speed networks along with three incumbent companies.

Slovakia’s telecommunications regulator said Orange , Slovak Telekom, a Telefonica Czech Republic unit along with a new full-fledged local operator, SWAN, succeeded in the auction.

“We are pleasantly surprised by the entry of the fourth operator which should result into the fast introduction of new technology and cost-effective services for customers,” the regulator’s acting chairman Ladislav Mikus said.

The bidders will pay a total 163.9 million euros for the frequencies. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)

