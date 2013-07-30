FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak regulator cuts mobile interconnection fees by two thirds
July 30, 2013 / 9:21 AM / 4 years ago

Slovak regulator cuts mobile interconnection fees by two thirds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 30 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s telecommunications regulator said on Tuesday it would cut fees charged for interconnection among mobile operators’ networks by 67 percent as of August.

The new fee an operator will be allowed to charge another one for a call into its network will be 0.01226 euros per minute, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority said.

The Slovak mobile market is served by Slovak Telekom , Orange and a unit of Telefonica Czech Republic . (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)

