Deutsche Telekom's Slovak unit H1 revenue a touch lower
August 7, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Telekom's Slovak unit H1 revenue a touch lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom’s subsidiary Slovak Telekom reported on Thursday a 0.7 percent decline in first-half revenue to 389.2 million euros.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 4.9 percent to 154.5 million euros, the company said on Thursday.

The Slovak government, owner of a 49 percent stake in the business, is looking at floating its shares in the telecoms company and, in July, it mandated JP Morgan and Citigroup to advise on the sale. Deutsche Telekom has a right of first refusal for the minority stake. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)

