Deutsche Telekom's Slovak unit posts slight rise in Q1 revenue, profit down
May 7, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Telekom's Slovak unit posts slight rise in Q1 revenue, profit down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom subsidiary Slovak Telekom reported a 2.4 percent rise in first-quarter revenue to 196.9 million euros, helped by an increase of mobile data income, it said on Wednesday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 6.5 percent to 77.5 million euros.

Slovakia, owner of a minority 49 percent stake in the business, has said it would look at floating its shares in the telecoms company because Deutsche Telekom has so far passed on taking full control.

Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
