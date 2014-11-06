FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom's Slovak unit posts fall in nine-month revenue
November 6, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Telekom's Slovak unit posts fall in nine-month revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom’s subsidiary Slovak Telekom reported a 1.3 percent decline in revenue in the first nine months of the year, to 584.1 million euros ($731 million).

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 6.2 percent compared with the same period a year earlier, to 234 million euros, the company said on Thursday.

The Slovak government expects to complete an initial public offering of its 49 percent stake in Slovak Telekom by April next year, Economy Minister Pavol Pavlis said last month.

1 US dollar = 0.7994 euro Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Pravin Char

