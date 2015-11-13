FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukrainian civilian helicopter crashes in Slovakia, six people dead
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 13, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

Ukrainian civilian helicopter crashes in Slovakia, six people dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian civilian helicopter has crashed in eastern Slovakia, killing six people, a Slovak interior ministry spokesman said on Friday.

The helicopter crashed near Slovakia’s border with Ukraine, the spokesman said. He had no other immediate details about the incident.

A Slovak daily paper reported that the helicopter was detected on Wednesday as it entered Slovak airspace but authorities only discovered the crash site on Friday.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.